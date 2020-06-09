ANDERSON — The threat of inclement weather postponed a march and peaceful protest against police brutality that had been planned for downtown Anderson Tuesday evening.
Organizer Ollie H. Dixon, a member of Anderson City Council, said the event is rescheduled for Thursday at 5 p.m.
“We got the weather report and they said at 7 o’clock there was a 60% chance of rain,” Dixon said. “It looks like Thursday it’s going to be only a 10% chance.”
Dixon and other community members earlier expressed frustration with some restrictions placed on last Saturday’s demonstration, which drew nearly 300 people for a march along Martin Luther King Boulevard. During that event, protesters were asked to follow a route that excluded the center of town.
“The message was not getting out to those it needs to get to,” Dixon said.
He added that he had spoken with Anderson Police Chief Jake Brown and Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings and was assured of the police department’s cooperation for Thursday’s event.
“I was expecting 75 or 100 people today,” Dixon said. “Thursday, with decent weather, we’re hoping we might see as many as 200.”
