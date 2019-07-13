Weber, former Remy CEO, dies in plane crash

ANDERSON — A former CEO of Remy International Inc., has died in a plane crash.
John Weber, known locally for sending Remy manufacturing jobs out of the United States, died near Ephraim, Utah on July 1.
People riding off-road vehicles in a remote area found Weber and another man deceased inside a small glider-type aircraft, according to news reports. The experimental plane was reportedly flying out of the Nephi Municipal Airport prior to its crash.
Weber, 63, was a resident of Scottsdale, Arizona prior to his death.
Remy International Inc., formerly Delco Remy, was headquartered in Anderson. The company manufactured and distributed starters, alternators and hybrid power technology systems under the Remy and Delco Remy brands. As a General Motors division, Remy employed more than 15,000 people in Anderson and surrounding counties during the 1980s and 1990s.
GM began selling some of its divisions, including the Delco Remy operations, in 1994. Local investors, including Citybank, ran Remy and grew sales to more than $1 billion by 2006.
That year, the founding CEO, Tom Snyder, retired from the company and Weber became the CEO of Remy.
“John was an aggressive guy with a big ego,” said Snyder. “He did not replace the team that built the technology at Remy. In fact that team is still in place at BorgWarner. I expect them to lead in electronics and self-driving technology. That is part of the legacy of GM and Delco Remy.”
Snyder retired before Weber became CEO of the company. Attempts to contact former Remy employees in Madison County who worked with Weber were unsuccessful.
Under Weber’s direction, the company spent 56 days in Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2007 restructuring its debts. During this time, Weber removed the ownership stake of all the founders and became one of the top 10 shareholders in the company.
Eventually Weber closed plants in Indiana, Virginia and Mississippi while moving production out of the country.
BorgWarner acquired Remy in 2015 and moved its research and development facilities to Noblesville. The company maintains a technical center in Anderson.
The cause of the plane accident remains under investigation.
