ANDERSON — On Saturday, many Madison County residents spent their day outside as the temperature reached the mid-70s. Early morning Sunday, rain began and brought a tornado threat with it.
Around 3:20 a.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for parts of Madison County, Anderson included.
“We noticed, on the radar, there was a little bit of rotation,” said Randy Bowers, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
Rotation coupled with weather conditions that are often associated with tornados led the weather service to issue the tornado warning.
Bowers said that no tornado-like damage has been reported. Additionally, he said that no tornados were reported in the area.
Despite this, some Madison County residents saw damage to their properties when they awoke Sunday morning.
Michelle McGuire, an Anderson resident, was awakened at 3:33 a.m. by a loud boom outside. She tried to open her door, but was unable to do so as her neighbor’s tree had been uprooted and fell directly in front of McGuire’s house.
When the tree fell, it damaged part of the McGuire’s roof, though she is still able to reside in her home as the tree did not penetrate the roof. As of Monday, McGuire is unsure of the amount of damage done, though it will be assessed later this week.
“I’m just thankful that it wasn’t worse,” she said.
She noted that many of her neighbors have been supportive and helpful since the incident.
Bowers said that in Lapel and the surround towns, there were reports of tree damage and other damage caused by wind.
In total, the Anderson area received a little over two inches of rain between the storms early on Sunday and Monday mornings.
Bowers said that throughout the week, temperatures will be on the cooler side. As of Monday afternoon, there are few chances for precipitation.
“It’s possible we may get flurries tonight once the cold air moves in,” Bowers said.
The next day with precipitation is Friday, with a 70% chance of rain. Bowers noted that come Friday evening, it is possible for rain to turn to snow flurries as the temperate drops.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.