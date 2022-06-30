ELWOOD — Fourth of July celebrations planned locally this weekend will take place against a backdrop of intense political and social upheaval in the country.
With persistent inflation, record high prices on staples including food and gas, and a polarizing Supreme Court decision placing the issue of abortion rights in the spotlight, a vast majority of Americans believe the United States is heading in the wrong direction, according to a survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research released this week.
According to the survey, 85% of Americans say the country is on the wrong track, and 79% say the economy is in poor shape.
The discontent crosses political party lines as well. Eight in 10 Democrats expressed pessimism about the direction of the country, the survey noted.
Those feelings apparently are resonating in Madison County, where residents acknowledge weariness, frustration and fear with life in America right now.
“I’m worried about my grandkids not having food to eat. That’s where I’m at right now,” said Mary Ingram, an Elwood resident who joined more than 200 others at a ceremony Wednesday to dedicate a new collection of Hometown Heroes banners honoring the city’s veterans. More than 150 new banners are hanging from light poles around town.
Others said that while the nation’s economic struggles and ongoing clashes on hot-button issues including abortion and gun rights have spotlighted deep divisions, reason for optimism can be found in small-town celebrations like those planned this weekend.
“We’re obviously not in that great of a place, but if we can get the whole community together, that’s amazing,” said Dawn Davis, general manager of the Habitat for Humanity ReStore outlet in Chesterfield.
Davis was among the volunteers planning and preparing for the town’s annual Independence Day Parade and carnival. She said conversations with her fellow residents and town officials have been apolitical, instead focusing on planning weekend activities that will entertain and unify those who attend.
“When it comes to everybody coming together, there’s no political talk,” she said. “They want to get together for the Fourth, for the community. It warms my heart.”
Elwood Mayor Todd Jones said he’s seen a similar spirit in those who have planned and attended events in his city. He said that as events on the national stage become more volatile, the importance in small communities to remember a shared identity grows.
“There have been a lot of controversial decisions made that affect people’s rights, no matter what side of the fence you’re on,” Jones said. “It’s something where every night we have to get down on our knees and pray to God and make the best decisions possible, and pull together as communities to try to bring back a sense of pride, a sense of hope that everybody is needing.”
One key to bridging the divide, some residents said, is beginning to speak openly and honestly with one another — without hostility.
“I think we all ought to communicate more and talk,” said Michael Silvey, an Alexandria resident who attended the ceremony in Elwood to honor a friend who received a Purple Heart medal for his service in Vietnam. “You need to talk, whatever side you’re on. It doesn’t matter — we’re all Americans.”
Understanding that truth — and remembering that agreements can often outnumber differences — is at the heart of what this weekend’s celebrations are about, other officials said.
“We’re still a community, and we’re all in this together,” said Debbie Dunham, the clerk-treasurer in Chesterfield. “We’re all human, and we can make a difference starting at the local level. I feel like we do that very well here.”