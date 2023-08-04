ANDERSON — The West Nile virus has been detected in Madison County.
The Indiana Department of Health has trapped mosquitos throughout Madison County and found at least one infected with the virus, according to Joe Davis, supervisor of the environmental division of the Madison County Health Department.
The West Nile virus, transmitted to humans or animals via mosquito or other bites, is expected to spread throughout the state, Davis said. He added that is normal during the summer season.
Infected individuals will likely be asymptomatic, Davis said in a news release.
Those with symptoms could have a mild form of the virus. Symptoms include fever, headache and a rash.
Only one in five people are symptomatic, according to an article from the Cleveland Clinic.
However, people older than 60 and those with underlying health conditions are at a higher risk of developing a more severe infection, according to Davis.
An infection could affect the nervous system via inflammation of the brain and spinal cord.
Less than 1% of cases are life-threatening, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
Nevertheless, Davis doesn't want people to take any chances. He recommended people take precautions against the virus.
Such precautions include:
- Avoid being outdoors in the evening, dusk or late afternoon.
- Apply mosquito repellant.
- Cover exposed skin.