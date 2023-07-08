ANDERSON — When describing Westside Boxing Club, founder Thomas Tijerina uses the sociological term “third place,” referring to places where people spend time between home (“first” place) and work (“second” place).
Third places are locations where people exchange ideas, have a good time and build relationships.
Westside Boxing Club, 2691 Nichol Ave., is a recreational facility and fitness gym that revolves around boxing, but as Tijerina’s description suggests, it’s much more. The concrete building looks like a garage but has just enough space and equipment to train boxers.
What it lacks in appearance compared to expensive fitness centers, it more than makes up in heart.
Young people come to work out and learn to box. For dedicated regulars, Westside Boxing Club is a family community, a safe place where they can be themselves while learning and growing.
It’s not surprising that Tijerina describes Westside in sociological terms, considering that he has a doctoral degree in sociology. Boxing is also ingrained in his life. He practiced the “sweet science” from the age of 10 to 20 and became a Golden Gloves boxer.
Tijerina doesn’t boast about his boxing accomplishments. In fact, he doesn’t know what’s become of his trophies. Boxing provided an escape and a way to develop himself. Besides, it was the only easy-to-access sport for Tijerina, 46, when he was growing up in Defiance, Ohio.
Tijerina established Westside Boxing Club to give young people a place where they can work toward goals and be treated like family. He stresses that the club isn’t intended to turn a profit but to be a place that serves people.
Tijerina estimates that since 2010, when the club opened, more than a thousand people have come through the door to be involved.
During the community “Gloves up, Guns down” event on Saturday, June 3, the values that have been developed at Westside Boxing Club were on display as family and community members came out to socialize and watch club members spar.
Club member Ayden Wilson spoke at the event.
“This is a blessing to be able to come here a bunch of times a week, whether I have a lot going on at work or at school,” he said. “I get to come in here and work with kids.”
He also talked about the challenges posed by the sport of boxing.
“I wrestled in high school, played baseball,” Wilson noted. “But this (boxing) is real. It is humbling. It is a grind to come back every day, but it is a blessing. There are good things going on here. I pray that it will continue and grow.”
Although Tijerina does not stress winning matches and trophies as the end goal, club members have met success in the ring. High school boxers who have trained at Westside have won Silver Gloves Indiana State championships. The club recently fielded a team to compete in the Golden Gloves, and an individual boxer, Cole Casey, 17, from the club won his division. A multiple winner of Golden Gloves, Steven Perry, works out at the gym.
From the response of those who showed up for the “Gloves Up, Guns Down” event, it’s apparent that the club is accomplishing Tijerina’s goals of community building and youth development.
Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings attended, and the prosecutor’s office cosponsored the event. Cummings was a Golden Gloves champion and was involved in the local Police Athletic League (PAL) club boxing program.
At the June 3 event, he interacted with club members, watched them box and then addressed those in attendance. He told about his journey and how boxing gave him opportunities, including scholarship money to attend Ball State University.
“Something good is going on here,” he told the “Gloves up, Guns down” gathering. “Having the opportunities you have in this gym, to spend time with people who are more successful … I say that it is not a four-year plan, it is a 40-year plan.
“Hopelessness is the problem,” Cummings said. “They have to believe this is possible. When they have seen people that have done well, it is inspiring. It was for me. It will be for them, as well.”
Cummings’ words underlined the value of the Westside Boxing Club. It’s not just boxing. It’s teaching. It’s values. It’s personal growth. It’s community. It’s family.