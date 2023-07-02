ANDERSON — The grocery and hardware stores at the former Marsh building are planned to open next April.
Allie Rosenbarger with KennMar gave an update Thursday during a town hall meeting at the United Auto Workers Local 662 union hall.
Rosenbarger said the planned closing with Needler’s and Ace Hardware has been delayed until the end of this month.
She said the lease agreement with Ace Hardware has been almost finalized.
“We’re working on a lease agreement with Needler’s,” Rosenbarger said. “We’re working with Needler’s which wants to own a portion of the property and the operating agreement.”
Rosenbarger said construction on remodeling the store for the two businesses should start in August and work should be completed by the end of the year.
Once the upgrade of the 40,000 square foot building is completed it will take Ace Hardware approximately two months and Needler’s four months to stock the stores for the opening.
Rosenbarger said once the architect has completed the design it will be shared with the Anderson community.
The store needs a new heating and air conditioning system, flooring, electronics and plumbing.
The Anderson Redevelopment Commission (ARC) voted earlier this year to accept the contract with KennMar development, the only proposal received.
Tom Pittman, attorney with Barnes & Thornberg, explained the contract between the ARC and KennMar doesn’t take effect until a signed contract is reached between the developer, Needler’s and Ace Hardware.
Pittman said the developer has to commit to operating the grocery store and hardware store for a minimum of 10 years.
The stores have to be opened by July 1, 2024, or KennMar will be in a breach of contract. The developer hopes to open the stores before that date.
Pittman said no money from the ARC will be released until the work is completed and reviewed by architects for the developer and ARC.
Pittman said KennMar has agreed to invest $1.5 million in the project, $500,000 at the start.
The ARC is providing $7.2 million to upgrade the former Marsh store on Nichol Avenue.