ANDERSON — Three years ago, an Indianapolis company brought new life to one of Anderson’s oldest industrial properties.
Recycled Polymer Solutions purchased the former Elston-Richards property for $1.2 million and received a five-year tax abatement on a planned investment of $1,123,760 for the purchase and installation of equipment to recycle plastics.
The Anderson City Council has set July 9 for consideration of the company’s second request for a five-year tax abatement to invest an additional $1.5 million for new equipment.
At the time of the first request, the company planned to hire 10 people, but currently has 25 employees.
“This is a wonderful success story,” Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said. “They came to Anderson three years ago and continue to grow. They have grown beyond what was promised.”
Plant manager Gary Weaver said the company plans to hire an additional eight people once the new equipment is installed and indicated it could create up to 25 new jobs.
“We’re always busy,” he said.
Responding to a question, Weaver said the company does on-site training of forklift operators.
The average starting salary is $14.25 per hour and the additional eight jobs are expected to have an annual payroll of $237,120.
The company recycles plastic into flakes and pellets that can be made into sheets of plastic and sold to other companies.
The council also approved a final tax abatement request from Kevin Hu to open a coffee shop and bookstore in downtown Anderson.
Hu recently purchased the former Madison County Community Corrections facility at 940 Main St.
Winkler said the planned investment for phase one of the development is $350,000.
As required, the building has been vacant for at least one year and is eligible for a three-year tax abatement.
The building has an assessed value of $165,600, and Hu plans to hire up to 16 people with an average wage of $12.85 per hour.
Hu told the council in May the first phase of the project will be converting the first floor into a coffee house, restaurant and bookstore.
The second phase will be the development of the second floor and a drive-up window.
“I want to transform the building in three years,” Hu said. “It can be turned into a community hub for Anderson and attract young professionals.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.