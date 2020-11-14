ANDERSON — When minority government officials are scarce, making headway on a more inclusive agenda requires the assistance of white political allies.
But the ones the Black community hoped to turn to, including Madison County Circuit Court 2 Judge George Pancol and political newcomer Stephany Finney Stennis, who ran for County Council, were unsuccessful at the polls Nov. 3.
Concerned about white supremacy in the courts, especially among the juvenile defendants who typically come before him, Pancol in early 2019 established the Race, Equity and Inclusion Workgroup, composed of leaders from a variety of public and private sectors throughout the county.
The work group is intended primarily to bring racial justice to the juvenile justice system but also could help with reform in other sectors, such as health care, according to organizers.
Kim Townsend, who chairs the work group, approached Pancol’s successor, Steve Koester, during the campaign to secure from him a commitment to continue the effort. Koester has agreed, she said.
“I’m disappointed that we have lost a champion,” she said of Pancol’s Election Day defeat.
But Townsend is still counting on Pancol’s continued support.
“Just because you can’t do it from a judge seat, you can still do it as a private citizen,” she said. “Sometimes when you’re in the position, it’s hard to come forward and speak truth, and I mean total truth.”
