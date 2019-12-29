ANDERSON — If the proposed substance abuse recovery center in Anderson is approved, it could be a model for similar facilities throughout the country.
Progress House and Aspire Indiana Health will appear before the Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals on Jan. 8 to ask for a special exception to open the facility at the former Sonrise Retreat Center, 4083 Ridgeview Drive.
Anne Hazlett with the White House’s Office of National Drug Control Policy toured the Indianapolis facility on Monday and the proposed Anderson site on Friday.
“The Progress House program is a model that looks at someone’s needs holistically,” she said. “That is so important and one that we need to replicate.
“The Anderson facility will be a model for Indiana and the country,” Hazlett added. “We often focus on someone’s immediate need which is the disease of addiction. But to have that holistic life we want for them, there are a lot of other needs such as housing, education, employment and primary health care.”
Hazlett said the proposal is innovative because of its simplicity. It would create a place that someone can have those needs met in one place.
“There are other models around the country that look like this, but a lot of what we do is to help communities to learn what is working so they can replicate it in their locality,” she said. “This is a model that can be used throughout Indiana and in other states.”
Hazlett said she was not surprised that local residents have voiced opposition to the facility.
Opponents maintain the Aspire facility will lead to lower property values, increased traffic and a higher risk of criminal activity.
“Everywhere in the country we see a stigma with this,” Hazlett said. “It is not a moral failure. It is a disease. This is a disease and people need the resources to get healthy in their community.”
She said a facility like what Aspire is proposing will help people in Madison County, even as she acknowledged fears that it might attract a certain population or problem.
“The reality is that addiction doesn’t know any barriers,” Hazlett said. “There are so many of our families where people are sick and they need the ability to get well.”
She said a recovery center is a needed resource for the community and the region. Hazlett added Progress House and Aspire have sorted through a lot of the details that are necessary to open the center and for it to be a success.
“This is a model we have seen be successful in Indianapolis, and the region is fortunate to have this resource coming to the people here,” Hazlett said. “Here is a model where all of their needs can be met. Not just to be free of drugs or alcohol, but to get healthy.”
She said by offering employment opportunities, the program is important for people to have hope for their future.
Hazlett said there are many programs that the Department of Health and Human Services offer so it’s important for community members and businesses involved to know what resources are available.
“It’s pretty amazing,” she said of the 32,000-square-foot facility. “This is a really exciting opportunity for what Progress House and Aspire believe it can be and to make it be successful.”
Darrell Mitchell, CEO of Progress House, said the plan is to open the Anderson facility in the late spring or early summer.
“We know there will be opposition at the Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals meeting,” he said. “We have tried to be transparent through this process. There is not a lot of new information. We have shared our plans from the very first meeting we had.”
Barbara Scott, CEO of Aspire Indiana Health, said there is only a minimum amount of remodeling to be done to the building.
“We will continue to be good neighbors and continue to have discussions with the local residents,” she said. “The last thing we want is our neighbors to have fears.”
Scott said through Aspire Indiana Health, the patients at the recovery center will have continued access to primary and mental health care while the men are in the program and afterward.
The substance abuse recovery facility will have 92 beds, including 60 for a residential treatment program and 30 beds for detoxification.
Officials with Aspire and Progress House announced that there would be no men convicted of sex or violent crimes at the facility, residents would not be allowed to leave the property and 50 security cameras would be installed.
