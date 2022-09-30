ANDERSON — An Anderson man was sentenced to 40 years in prison in the death of his girlfriend and her two unborn children in 2019.
Skye’lar De’andre White, 32, pleaded guilty recently through a plea agreement to a charge of voluntary manslaughter, the lesser included offense to a charge of murder and a feticide enhancement in Madison Circuit Court Division 3.
Judge Andrew Hopper Friday sentenced White to 25 years on a charge of voluntary manslaughter and 15 years on the feticide enhancement. He ordered 30 years of the sentence be served and 10 years on probation.
Hopper initially took the plea agreement under advisement and before the Friday sentencing hearing asked why he should approve it.
Deputy prosecutor Dan Kopp and defense attorney Jonathan Harwell both indicated there were evidentiary problems that resulted in the agreement.
“This is an appropriate resolution to the case,” Kopp said. “The 30-year cap is reasonable.”
White was charged in connection with the August 2019 shooting death of Alexis Wasson, who was pregnant at the time with twin boys. White was the father.
Wasson’s mother, Wendy Allison, said her daughter was a very kind individual and her best friend.
“She was my whole life,” Allison said.
Allison said White should have received a 65-year sentence and was not supportive of the plea agreement.
“I can’t fathom Alexis not being here,” she said. “How can you not value my daughter’s life?”
Allison said she had to watch the death of the two baby boys and the death of her daughter.
“I had 30 minutes to make the most important decision of my life,” she said of her choice to remove daughter from life support. “I couldn’t let my baby suffer any longer.”
In his closing statement, Kopp said White has a significant criminal history and Wasson was killed in front of her daughter.
Harwell said White has suffered trauma throughout his life, including being present at a young age when a family member was killed.
“There were hardships throughout his life,” he said. “That’s why he had a gun. This was a tragic accident that should never occurred.”
In pronouncing the sentence, Hopper said White had multiple arrests for battery and resisting law enforcement and a history of escalating violence.
Hopper said it was particularly disturbing that after Wasson was shot, White woke up her daughter and placed her in a car with her dying mother.
“You didn’t render aid or take her to the hospital,” he said.
Police were called to St. Vincent Anderson hospital in August 2019 to investigate a shooting. When officers arrived, they were told Alexis Wasson was shot in the back of the head, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Anderson Police Detective Christopher Frazier.
White's mother told police she was awakened by her son banging on her front door around 3 a.m. She said her son was frantic, saying "it was an accident," and his girlfriend was shot in her home, the affidavit states.
When asked where Wasson was, White allegedly said she was in his car.
"The witness got dressed and immediately ran to the car and found the victim in the front passenger's seat, of the victim's vehicle," according to the affidavit.
The other witness said White told them he needed his mother to drive Wasson to the hospital and that "the gun went off and grazed her head," the affidavit states. When the unnamed witness asked if Wasson was hurt, White allegedly said, "She was just grazed and the gun was in the bed."
White allegedly ran from the residence on foot once his mother left to take Wasson to the hospital.
White was later located by detectives in the 2000 block of West 16th Street and arrested on a charge of murder and two counts of feticide.