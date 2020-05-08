ANDERSON — The Herald Bulletin wants to share with the community your story about someone special who has helped you through the crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
It could be a family member, friend, neighbor, health care worker or anyone else who has done something large or small to provide necessities, comfort or just a kind word.
Send your 100- to 200-word story to Editor Scott Underwood by May 14 at scott.underwood@heraldbulletin.com or mail it to his attention at The Herald Bulletin, 1133 Jackson St., Anderson, IN 46016. Include a photo of the person, if you have one.
