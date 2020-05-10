Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Showers in the morning, then becoming windy with thunderstorms developing for the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 58F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Cloudy and windy this evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph.