ANDERSON – A partnership between Mounds State Park and the Anderson Museum of Art has brought the great outdoors indoors for a unique exhibition spotlighting the work of two local artists.
On Saturday, the museum hosted a free “Wild Wilderness” day, inviting art and outdoors enthusiasts to spend time learning about local wildlife and how artists depict it. Offerings included learning stations for kids to see and touch animal skin specimens and learn about other animals, and a wilderness-themed art project.
The featured artists – Anthony Padgett, Michael Bedoian and Patrick Kluesner – are all noted for their portrayals of wildlife in distinctive styles, according to Mandee Mikulski, executive director of the Anderson Museum of Art. Bedoian, from North Carolina, is the only non-local artist taking part in the exhibit.
“These artists are well-known for being outdoors, getting their inspiration outdoors,” Mikulski said. “You’ll see lots of different things from animals to landscapes. Michael actually gets up close and personal with the bear over there. Anthony has pictures with his dogs. You see a little bit of everything.”
As Mikulski and her staff pondered ways to publicize the exhibit and invite more of the public in, partnering with Mounds State Park became a logical step to take, she said.
“We wanted it to not only be great for people who love art, but who are interested in learning more about art and just wilderness in general,” Mikulski said.
Mounds is also lending the museum some samples of its taxidermy for patrons to examine as another avenue of learning.
“This way, you can actually compare the art with real life,” said Kelley Morgan, a naturalist at Mounds State Park. “Being in the art world, very rarely do you do a lot of bringing the real stuff in.”
Mikulski said the museum is planning more events connected to the exhibition, which runs through Dec. 23.
“We’re also going to have a winter fest event the first Friday of December for families to come out,” she said. “It’ll be educational and fun.”
