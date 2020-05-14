ANDERSON — Ivy Tech Anderson will be looking for a new chancellor after James Willey announced this week he is retiring from that position as of June 6.
“Throughout my time in education, my greatest moments are always seeing students cross the stage,” he said. “I look forward to the next chapter of my life where I can serve the community in new ways, but still be very involved and contribute to the areas’ economic health.”
Willey, who has been with Ivy Tech since 2009 and served as chancellor since 2017, said his proudest accomplishments are raising money from the community and building the 60th Street campus, creating a simulation laboratory and developing a dental hygiene program that typically serves about 2,000 people a year.
“Ivy Tech has been great to me,” he said. “It’s been a great run. We’ve done some amazing things.”
Willey said he has been considering retirement for a while.
“It’s not something I just thought of. My wife and I had a long talk, and it’s just that time,” he said. “You want quality and quantity of life to coincide.”
Willey said he plans to remain in Madison County and expects to be involved in volunteer work.
“Even though I haven’t lived the majority of my life in Madison County, I have made some great friends here and have no plans to go anywhere,” he said. “I’m definitely invested in this community, and I’ll be around. I’m going to be a cheerleader for this community. I want to stay involved and engaged in this community.”
He started his career in law enforcement as a police officer and probation officer after earning a bachelor’s degree in political science and criminal justice from Indiana Wesleyan University.
Eventually, he switched to K-12 education, earning a master’s degree in education and doctorates in educational leadership and administration from Ball State University. That career includes serving as principal of the Wabash Middle School and at Daleville Jr.-Sr. High School before being named superintendent at Alexandria Community Schools.
Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann thanked Willey for his oversight, leadership and dedication to students.
“Ivy Tech is integral to the success of Madison County and employers, especially during economic times like this. We will continue our commitment to serving students, employers, and the community,” she said in a prepared statement.
Sally DeVoe, president of the Anderson campus board, has known Willey more than 15 years.
“We’re sorry to lose Jim. He has been a quality leader and sets a great example for the people coming behind him,” she said. “I think he’s a very gifted educator. I think he’s really dedicated to students doing well and performing and doing whatever he can to help them.”
DeVoe said Willey set the standard for what she hopes to see in the next chancellor.
“I’m hoping to see that chancellor live up to Jim’s educational legacy.”
