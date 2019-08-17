INDIANAPOLIS — Kinsley Williams used to be afraid of hogs.
Now she loves them.
“We started with 4-H pigs on the farm working with my brother-in-law,” said her dad, Kyle Williams. “Kinsley fell in love with them, and now she helps me in the barn every day.”
This month, Kinsley, a seventh-grader at Alexandria-Monroe, spent three weekends at the Indiana State Fair showing swine. The 4-H show took up the first two weekends; the "open" swine show and sale are this weekend. The show and sale is open to 4-H'ers, former 4-H'ers and non-4H'ers alike.
“She helps me in the barn every day, from farrowing to feeding,” Kyle said of his older daughter. “I know I can rely on her. She learned to be responsible from having animals that rely on us.”
The farm, just east of Alexandria, has been in the family of Kinsley's mom, Corinne, for generations. Kinsley’s experience learning everything about pigs has set her up for success as a young farmer.
“We only name the gilts because they stick around,” Kinsley noted.
Gilts are young females, often kept for breeding stock. Barrows are males who've been castrated and are destined for the sale barn after their show careers end and they've reach market weight.
The barrows and gilts get washed, fed, groomed and oiled to a fine shine before each show. Kinsley has also participated in Indiana Junior Swine Circuit shows, which are conducted from April to June each year.
Kyle believes this gives her an advantage over other 4-H'ers who show only at the county fair. More shows translate into more experience and confidence in the show ring.
Kinsley works with her pigs year round. The Williams family keeps about 30 head on the farm.
After Kinsley and her younger sister, Kailynn, a third-grader at Alexandria-Monroe, have selected a share of each year’s piglets, they sell the others to 4-H'ers or to farmers who want to raise them for meat, not for show. The sale of pigs helps pay for feed for the Williams' sows and show pigs.
While swine are a certainty for Kinsley’s 4-H future, she is trying to convince her parents to get a Jersey cow for the farm because ”Grandpa had them.” She would also like sheep to go along with her Boer goats, Hayley and Gurty.
Kailynn has been showing swine and goats for Mini 4-H. She will be old enough for regular 4-H competitions next year.
“You have to keep the pig’s head up a lot and look at the judge,” she said.
Kailynn hopes to convince Mom and Dad to add cattle and horses, assuring that the Williams’ family farm will be a busy place for years to come.
