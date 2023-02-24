ANDERSON — The window of opportunity for developers interested in opening a grocery store on Anderson’s west side is now open.
The Anderson Redevelopment Commission (ARC) recently approved a legal notice for the offering sheet with responses due by March 28.
The ARC also approved a memorandum of understanding with Indianapolis-based KennMar for the potential development of the former Marsh store at 2810 Nichol Ave. for retail use.
The memorandum of understanding will only take effect if KennMar submits the winning proposal for the development.
The memorandum of understanding specifies that KennMar will pay $500,000 for the building and invest a minimum of $1.5 million.
The ARC will provide $7 million in phases to be used for new heating and air conditioning, refrigeration units and repairs to the parking lot.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said last week that there are several developers interested in the project.
The terms of the offering sheet require the successful developer to agree to pay $500,000 for the almost 40,000-square-foot building, open a full-service grocery store for a minimum of 10 years and to provide mixed use for the site.
The developers must have at least 15 years of proven and successful experience in the operation of a full-service grocery.
It requires a commercial development plan to include estimated costs and a schedule for the redevelopment of the building and property.
Special consideration will be provided to potential developers that can begin work by the end of June and have the grocery store operating by the end of the year.
Ever since the Marsh store closed on Nichol Avenue in 2017, a focus of local residents and the city administration has been to find the right fit for the property.
The ARC purchased the vacant building in 2019 for $230,000 and spent about $300,000 on a new roof and building façade.
Copies of the offering sheet can be viewed on the city of Anderson’s website at www.cityofanderson.com or in person at the Economic Development office at the Anderson City Building.