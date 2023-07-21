Grand champion ewe banners

Frankton seventh-grader Eli Chaplin, 12, proudly hoists his banners after sweeping grand champion and reserve grand champion breeding ewe at the Madison County 4-H Fair in Alexandria.

 Submitted photo

ALEXANDRIA — Eli Chaplin’s dream came true — only, it was twice as good as he’d imagined — at this week’s Madison County 4-H Fair.

The Frankton seventh-grader won not only the grand championship with his ewe Dolly but also reserve grand champion with a second ewe, Becky.

“I was really lucky to have had two really good ewes this year and an even better crew behind me making sure that I was ready for the overall drive Tuesday night!” the 12-year-old said.

His older sister, Sophia, served as a 4-H role model for Chaplin.

“I grew up watching her show all over the country, and we always lived by the motto that it takes a pit crew behind the scenes,” Eli said.

The fourth-year 4-H member isn’t done competing for grand championships.

“I’m so excited for the next six years of being able to show (sheep) with my little sister and my friends!” he said.

Tags

Trending Video