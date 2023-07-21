ALEXANDRIA — Eli Chaplin’s dream came true — only, it was twice as good as he’d imagined — at this week’s Madison County 4-H Fair.
The Frankton seventh-grader won not only the grand championship with his ewe Dolly but also reserve grand champion with a second ewe, Becky.
“I was really lucky to have had two really good ewes this year and an even better crew behind me making sure that I was ready for the overall drive Tuesday night!” the 12-year-old said.
His older sister, Sophia, served as a 4-H role model for Chaplin.
“I grew up watching her show all over the country, and we always lived by the motto that it takes a pit crew behind the scenes,” Eli said.
The fourth-year 4-H member isn’t done competing for grand championships.
“I’m so excited for the next six years of being able to show (sheep) with my little sister and my friends!” he said.