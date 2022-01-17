ANDERSON — Indiana’s winter weather patterns can uniquely impact the symptoms and behaviors of people with dementia and other memory loss disorders.
Some people with dementia experience wandering. Braca Cantor, geriatrician with Community Hospital Network’s Touchpoint Healthy Aging Transition Services, said that some patients with dementia become disoriented in time and place.
“Especially when left alone, in the moderate or more severe stages, patients with dementia are at risk for wandering away from their home base,” Cantor said in an email interview.
This can pose health problems, especially in winter. Cantor noted that older adults are more vulnerable to developing hypothermia due to impaired thermoregulatory mechanisms.
To prevent accidents from wandering, Lori Keith, registered nurse and head of Community Hospital Anderson’s Alzheimer’s Support Group, suggests safeguarding the home environment.
Adding warning bells or a monitoring device that signals when the door is opened will alert other members of the home. Additionally, locks could be added near the top of the door.
Keith suggests that families who are caring for loved ones should enroll in a MedicAlert membership plan with wandering support. To learn about how this 24/7 emergency wandering response service can be obtained, contact the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.
Another potential problem associated with winter weather is slips and falls. The Alzheimer’s Associate of Greater Indiana said in its most recent newsletter that “balance and mobility can be a challenge for a person living with Alzheimer’s or dementia.”
Aside from the weather shifts, there is also less daylight during winter. Cantor said that setting a consistent daily routine is critical in dementia care.
“Shorter periods of light during the daytime hours can lead to increased confusion, agitation and disorientation in the afternoon and evening hours,” Cantor said in her email.
Some ways to combat this problem is by keeping the home environment well-lit to mimic daylight and making sure you retain a daily routine.
“Caregiving can be difficult any time of year, but balancing these responsibilities may pose extra challenges in winter,” Cantor added in her email.
It is important for caregivers to take time reflecting on their own physical and mental health. In addition to this, caregivers can also join an Alzheimer’s or dementia support group.
The Alzheimer Support Group of Community Hospital Anderson is open to all types of dementia and memory loss, according to Keith.
Due to the pandemic, the group is holding monthly meetings virtually. For more information about the meetings and when they are held, contact alzsupport@ecommunity.com.
