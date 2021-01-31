ANDERSON — A winter storm warning is in effect through 4 p.m. Sunday for the Madison County area.
Here's a report, verbatim, from the website for the Madison County Emergency Management Agency:
* WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and west central Indiana.
* WHEN...From 4 PM Saturday through 4 p.m. Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is expected to fall from 7 PM to 1 AM. Some melting may occur by Sunday which will limit the overall snow depth at any given time.
* AFFECTED COUNTIES: HAMILTON ... WARREN ... TIPPECANOE ... DELAWARE ... CLINTON ... RANDOLPH ... HOWARD ... CARROLL ... MADISON ... HENRY ... TIPTON
Instructions:
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3
Here's a look at the weather forecast as of 9 a.m.:
Today
Periods of rain and snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Tonight
Snow showers. Low around 25F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected.
Tomorrow
Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 28F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
