ANDERSON — A dozen fans whirred in the background as people pursued items available for auction on Saturday at the Rangeline Community Center.
The center, located at 1405 N. Rangeline Road, is in serious need of funding to stay up and running and provide a place for the community to host events.
Board members have had a plan in place and stated last month it would cost around $100,000 to accomplish everything on their list. That includes a new roof and new flooring to make the building completely usable again.
According to board president Jim Hensley, there is already $25,000 committed — donated from the Madison County Community Foundation, Community Hospital in Anderson, Vectren and the Alexandria Eagles — to repairing the center, but there’s still plenty of work to be done.
One of their first priorities is fixing the heating and cooling units.
No air conditioning and 90-degree temperatures baking much of Anderson didn’t stop people from coming out to the community center for a chance to snag something special.
It also hasn’t stopped the volunteer effort from the members of the center but they’d like to have the funds in place for repairs soon.
“We’re exhausted volunteers,” Annette Farr said.
There were traditional items found at a rummage sale like garden supplies, movies and exercise equipment but other items included a range, multiple sofas, furniture and grills.
Most of it was donated by Steve Weston, a board member with the community center, who supplied all of the items from his home for the auction before he moved elsewhere.
Two of the biggest listings on Saturday were a 1998 Toyota Camry and a Honda CX500 motorcycle.
“No, we did not,” Hensley said when asked if he expected to be auctioning off a car and motorcycle. “It’s a sweet car.”
Hensley hopes the auction produces around $10,000 which, coupled with what they already have, would put them in good shape to replace the heating and cooling system.
Everything that isn’t sold on Saturday will be added to a rummage sale which should take place in August.
Built in the mid-1960s, the center was originally funded through money taken from checks from the United Auto Workers union in Anderson, according to Hensley. Once General Motors and Delco closed, the center struggled for funds and relied heavily on donations to stay afloat.
Currently, the center receives no money from the city of Anderson, though Hensley contends the city council has agreed to help. No formal proposal has been put forth, however.
Since the mid-1990s, the center had been used as a place for events like weddings, baby showers, dances and other celebrations, which brings in a substantial chunk of its revenue.
Those events haven’t come around as often as they’d like lately, but the center is working on having a steadier flow of organizations and people rent out the building. In addition to rentals, the organization is also looking for additional revenue streams.
Besides the air conditioning unit, the roof and the floor, the center also has plans to put in a new handicap-accessible restroom as well as other amenities to make the place more attractive for everyone in the area.
While the high-dollar items will help the center reach its goal quickly, Hensley and Farr said any kind of donation would be helpful. For Saturday’s auction, the Lowes home improvement store on Scatterfield Road donated floor fans and cans of paint.
Nearly all of the community center’s volunteers work full-time jobs and they’re weary from all the work they’ve put in so far. Still, they show no signs of stopping anytime soon and are committed to achieving their goal of reviving the place for everyone, not just seniors.
“It is a facility for the community,” Hensley said. “Our goal is to make it that way and have all kinds of activities — something for everybody.”
Follow Dylan Trimpe @Trimp3 on Twitter. Email him at dylan.trimpe@heraldbulletin.com, or call 765-640-4840.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.