ANDERSON — With prom season right around the corner, some parents begin to worry about their teen's safety on the big night.
One-third of teen drunk driving fatalities occur from April to June, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That's the prime time for proms, graduations and other celebrations.
Christy Harpold, social worker for Anderson High School, recommends that parents start conversations about the dangers of drugs and alcohol as soon as possible.
“Sometimes they’re really difficult to have with your teenager,” said the mom of two teens.
During the conversation, it's important to create a plan with your child in case your teen's involved in an uncomfortable situation.
Mindy Miller, program manager at Community Fairbanks Recovery Center in Indianapolis, said that part of the plan should be helping teens identify an escape plan, if it's needed. This could include having a code word that your teen could text you to get out of difficulty.
Harpold said it is important for parents to know their teens' itinerary for before, during and after prom, plus whom they're going with and whom they'll ride with in a car.
It is also important for parents to understand that these before prom conversations need to be judgment-free to ensure that your teen feels safe and comfortable letting you know about these situations.
“A parent really has to prepare themselves to hear things that they might not want to hear or things that are a little uncomfortable, because it's important that the teen be able to share honestly and not worry about (their) parents’ reaction of judgment,” Miller said.
Teens should know how to say no to things that they don’t want to participate in, regardless of peer pressure. Harpold tells her teens that they can always use her as an excuse to not participate in certain activities.
Before heading out on prom night, Harpold suggests that teens make sure their cellphones are charged.
“Their phones are their lifelines to other people,” she said, noting that if it is dead, teens might not be able to contact someone in an emergency.
Before partaking in drugs and alcohol on prom night, Harpold said teens should think about the consequences.
One example is if teens are involved in an accident after drinking and driving. Harpold noted that being in a crash isn't the only consequence.
“Any(thing), from a significant potential loss of a friend or a significant other — to, could that turn into some kind of criminal charges or something like that?”
Another consequence could include emotional tolls or trauma after an incident.
One big consequence of using drugs or alcohol that often gets over looked, according to Harpold, is the potential of becoming addicted.
“Everybody has that thought of ‘just one time.’”