LAPEL — As illustrated by signs of support all around town, Lapel denizens are proud of their Bulldogs.
The Lapel High School girls basketball team will play in the Class 2A state championship game Saturday.
The Bulldogs, seeking their first girls basketball state title, will take on defending champion Forest Park about 12:45 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Tickets will be available Saturday at Gainbridge.
The game will be televised live on Bally Sports Indiana. Also, follow The Herald Bulletin's game coverage on Twitter @heraldbulletin and @thbsports. Look for articles, photos and videos Saturday during and after the game at heraldbulletin.com and in Monday's print edition of The Herald Bulletin.