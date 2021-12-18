ANDERSON — With one week to go until Christmas Day, The Herald Bulletin’s annual Empty Stocking Fund campaign is nearly halfway to the $25,000 goal.
Through Thursday, 101 donations totaling $12,112 had been received since the campaign’s launch on Thanksgiving Day. That puts the current donation total at 48% of the goal. The two largest donations received thus far are $1,000 each, one from the Alexandria Men’s Community Service Club, and the other made anonymously.
The newspaper’s Empty Stocking Fund helps the Salvation Army by capturing the spirit of Christmas and providing food and other necessities year round to local families in need.
Contribute by mailing cash or a check (made out to the Salvation Army) to Empty Stocking Fund, The Herald Bulletin, 1133 Jackson St., Anderson, IN 46016. If you’d like to drop a donation off at the newspaper office, call 765-622-1212 ahead of time. No donation is too small — or too large!
The Herald Bulletin is publishing donors’ names and donation amounts regularly until Christmas Day; see Page A2 today. The Empty Stocking Fund also accepts anonymous gifts.
You can also give to the Salvation Army by making a contribution to the kettle drive at various locations during the holiday season.
For more information, call The Herald Bulletin at 765-622-1212 or the Salvation Army at 765-644-2538.
