Wolfies to open seventh Indiana location in Pendleton

PENDLETON — Wolfies Northern Woods Grill, an Indiana-based chain of restaurants, announced the location of their seventh restaurant in the chain.
The new restaurant is planned to open in Pendleton in the spring after renovations are completed. The new Wolfies location is near the I-69 exit on State Road 38. The building that Wolfies will be housed in was formerly occupied by Downing’s Old Trail Bar and Grill.
In a news release announcing the new location, the owners of Wolfies expressed why they chose Pendleton for their new location.
“Pendleton was a natural next step for us,” said Scott Wolf, co-owner, in the news release. “The last census saw a growth trend that we see continuing to increase given the population growth in surrounding counties. We’re excited to be where people want to be.”
The first Wolfies, which was opened in 2004, overlooks the Morse Reservoir in Hamilton County. According to the news release, the owners plan on adding additional locations over the next 15 years.
“When we opened Wolfies in 2004, I hoped that it would be a spot where families could get a decent meal and make memories together,” Nyla Wolf, co-owner, said in the news release. “Our customers helped us prove the concept — and their support allows us to offer new opportunities and careers for the staff we so value.”
Aside from Wolfies, the Wolfs also own and operate the Italian House on Park and the Broken Barrel locations throughout Indiana.
Before opening their own restaurants, Scott worked with nationally recognized restaurants including TGI Friday’s, Buffalo Wild Wings and Applebee’s.
