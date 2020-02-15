ANDERSON — A divorced mother caring for her children, Jessica Glass tried to do it all. Exhausted and trying to complete school projects for her kids, someone suggested she try the stimulant crystal meth.
“I’m like, ‘No, no, I’m cool, I got my coffee,’ and they’re like, ‘No, really, just try it just one time. You’ll at least get through the night.’ That was the beginning of the end,” said Glass.
The high made Glass feel invincible and for a time she was able to hide her addiction. Then she was arrested.
She got clean while in work release but after her release, she relapsed. Unable to get into rehab, she ended up back in jail.
“I just need somebody to lock me behind a door for a month, and less than 12 hours later I got arrested in Madison County, and they kept me locked behind a door for three months,” Glass said.
Back in work release, Glass is determined to stay clean. To help herself and others, she has started Crystal Meth Anonymous meetings in Anderson.
The group meets every Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in the Delaware Room at the Anderson Public Library.
The first meeting was on the Feb. 9. Turnout was low, but Glass hopes that as word gets out, people will come.
The group uses the same 12 steps as Alcoholics Anonymous.
While other addictions have medicated-assisted treatments (MAT), like suboxone for an opioid addiction, there isn’t an FDA-approved MAT treatment for meth addiction.
There are doctors trying off-label prescriptions in search of a MAT treatment for meth addiction, including Grace Recovery and Wellness in Anderson.
Those efforts are in the early stages, and until there are more studies, they won’t be widely available. That leaves most battling meth addiction to rely on therapy and support groups like Crystal Meth Anonymous.
For her part, Glass has been sober for nine months, and is determined to stay clean this time.
“Had I not been in jail when I turned 40, I wouldn’t have made it to that birthday,” said Glass. “My thing now is, I’m not doing my next 40 like I did my last 40.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.