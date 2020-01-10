ANDERSON — A lethal heroin dose has resulted in one woman’s death and another woman’s arrest.
Shalee K. Murdock, 23, of Anderson, is charged with Level 1 felony dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death and Level 5 felony dealing in a narcotic drug manufacture, delivery or financing. She appeared for an initial hearing on the charges Monday.
Murdock’s arrest comes after the Nov. 3 overdose death of Melinda Le Chanley, 48, of Anderson, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Keith Gaskill.
Chanley was found deceased in the 5000 block of Arbor Drive with a hypodermic syringe and a spoon with brown residue nearby, according to the affidavit. Morphine, fentanyl and norfentanyl were in her system at the time of her death, according to a toxicology report.
“These reports, the instruments discovered near her body and the heroin addiction history revealed by family members lead me to the reasonable conclusion her death was caused by heroin overdose,” Gaskill wrote.
Two days after Chanley’s death, Gaskill spoke with her ex-husband, who said he read text messages between Chanley and Murdock which made him believe Murdock either provided the heroin or knew who had provided it to Chanley.
Gaskill took the phone into evidence.
“I am familiar with Shalee Kay Murdock, having first encountered her during a drug overdose investigation when she was 19 years of age,” Gaskill wrote. “During that encounter, Murdock admitted to me an addiction to heroin and I am aware she has since suffered conviction and incarceration for possession of a narcotic drug and the related paraphernalia associated with its ingestion.”
Gaskill requested Murdock’s Facebook accounts, call records from her cell phone, and contents from another man believed to be involved in the sale of heroin to Chanley.
Chanley is believed to have to have purchased $100 in heroin through Murdock from a person called “Freaky” before her death.
