Woman charged with trafficking after inmate visit with her children

PENDLETON — An Indianapolis woman is charged with trafficking after visiting the Pendleton Correctional Facility with her two minor children.
Latasha McKinzie, 37, of Indianapolis was arrested Sunday. An investigation into alleged trafficking by the Indiana Department of Correction resulted in the recovery of more than two dozen grams of heroin, according to a press release by IDOC.
On Monday, McKinzie was charged with Level 5 felony trafficking with an inmate, but the article trafficked is a controlled substance, Level 5 felony dealing in a narcotic drug, Level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine, Class A misdemeanor trafficking with an inmate, Class A misdemeanor dealing in marijuana and Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
During the video court hearing, McKinzie took off her glasses to wipe away her tears as the charges were read. She told Madison County Magistrate Judge Jason Childers she is a Lyft driver and makes about $350 a week. She said she did not have money for an attorney and asked for one to be appointed in her case.
In a press release from IDOC, investigators allege that three packages of suspected contraband were found on an inmate that McKinzie and her two minor children visited on Sunday. Authorities interviewed McKinzie following the visitation.
“As a result of the interview, information was developed alleging McKinzie trafficked substances believed to be tobacco, suspected marijuana and a yet to be determined controlled substance to the offender’s possession,” the press release states. “After the interview Investigators and Correctional Police Officers searched McKinzie’s vehicle and home, which resulted in the discovery of additional suspected illegal drugs.”
McKinzie was arrested and her children were placed in the custody of an Indiana Department of Child Services representative, according to the press release.
