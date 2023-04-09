ANDERSON – A 49-year-old woman died Saturday as a result of a traffic accident at the railroad crossing at Scatterfield Road and Purdue Parkway.
Madison County Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott said that, shortly after the accident, Corina A. Diehl died in the emergency room at Ascension St. Vincent Anderson Hospital.
He said an autopsy will be performed Monday.
Anderson police responded to the accident at 6:45 p.m. Preliminary details show that Diehl was traveling northbound on Scatterfield Road when she lost control and began to skid toward the southbound lane.
Her car struck the railroad crossing support arm, landing in the southbound lane, where it was struck by a Chrysler Pacifica traveling southbound. The driver of the Chrysler Pacifica did not suffer serious injuries.
The APD Crash Team was called to the scene, and the crash remains under investigation.