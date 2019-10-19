ANDERSON — A Fortville woman has been arrested and charged with neglect after police said she consumed a date rape drug, drank a case of beer and then left her home with an 18-month-old child.
She was found almost seven hours later lying in a ditch next to Indiana 13 with the child.
Jamie M. Ciechanowicz, 28, was arrested on a warrant and charged with Level 6 felony neglect for the incident that occurred on Aug. 30. Ciechanowicz appeared for an initial hearing on Thursday.
Law enforcement was contacted after Ciechanowicz went missing around 12:15 a.m. Aug. 30, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by David Layman with the Madison County Sheriff Department.
He said an Ingalls officer was the first one to make contact with Ciechanowicz’s fiancé, Devan Franklin, who told officers Ciechanowicz left the home with the small child.
“Devan stated Jamie drank approximately an entire case of beer believed to have contained 12 bottles of Modelo Special,” Layman wrote in his affidavit.
Franklin said he thought Ciechanowicz went outside to smoke before joining him in bed, but when she did not appear after about 20 minutes he went to look for her and found the front door and screen door standing open. An 18-month-old child was also missing from the home.
He told officers he searched the area and checked with neighbors before calling 911.
Layman said the area was searched and her family contacted, but no one had spoken with Ciechanowicz, according to the affidavit. Franklin gave Layman Ciechanowicz’s phone which she had left behind along with her pass code to open the phone.
In a Facebook message, Layman said there was a message between Ciechanowicz and a friend that talked about using a type of benzodiazepine “typically used as a date rape drug,” according to the affidavit. The two women also talked about Ciechanowicz ingesting the drug and the amount of alcohol she had consumed with it.
Ciechanowicz asked her friend to come get her, but the friend refused, Layman wrote in the affidavit. Layman also found messages on Ciechanowicz’s phone in other apps where she discussed pornographic material and a cash app where “large transactions or payments” were received.
Additional law enforcement agencies were contacted including K9 units and a drone equipped with thermal imaging to help search for Ciechanowicz and the child.
Layman said he was in the process of requesting a Silver Alert when a call came in that an adult female and male child were found lying in a ditch near South Ind. 13, according to the affidavit.
“Dispatch was advised by responding officers Jamie was unconscious and Narcan was administered on scene for a possible overdose,” Layman wrote.
Ciechanowicz and the child were transported to IU Saxony Hospital for treatment, Layman wrote in his affidavit. Hospital staff said Ciechanowicz tested positive for benzodiazepine and had a blood alcohol content of .1%.
The child had minor scrapes on his face and neck, but no other noticeable injuries, Layman wrote in the affidavit.
A warrant for Ciechanowicz’s arrest was issued on Oct. 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.