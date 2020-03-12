ANDERSON — A 79-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital Thursday after slipping down a steep embankment near a pond at a quarry belonging to Stiers Gravel, prompting authorities to call a water rescue team to transport her to safety.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department received a call for a woman who had fallen into the water at 1:50 p.m. Thursday afternoon. First responders to the scene found her on the embankment along with a neighbor who had called 911. That person had seen the woman fall, according to officials at the scene.
‘We sent one of our EMTs down to secure both the patient and the neighbor and also to start getting vitals and monitor her condition,” said Debbie Gates, spokesperson for the Richland Township Volunteer Fire Department. “Because it was going to be much easier on the patient to take her out via boat than to bring her back up this cliff with all this brush, we called in the water rescue team, the dive team from Chesterfield Station 50, and they came out and assisted.”
Medical personnel from Richland Township were lowered down the embankment to the woman and discovered she was uninjured, according to a press release from the Madison County Sheriff's Department.
Gates said first responders from Richland Township had participated in a water rescue training class on Tuesday night, adding that officials arrived with all the equipment that was needed.
She said because the department is located less than a mile from the scene, personnel are familiar with the terrain around the pond.
“We don’t get a whole lot of runs out here, but it is one of those things that we’re aware of the fact that if it’s a rescue here, it’s going to be what’s considered a technical rescue — it’s going to involve ropes or putting a boat in the water, that kind of thing.”
Officials from Chesterfield-Union Township Fire Department and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources also assisted at the scene.
