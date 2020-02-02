INDIANAPOLIS — With her gloved hands, Eunice Trotter carefully picked up the handwritten order from the Indiana Supreme Court that is kept in a vault with the state’s constitution in the Indiana Archives.
Apart from being the document that ensures her personal freedom from slavery in the Hoosier state, the court’s 1821 case, Mary Clark vs. General Washington Johnston, holds personal meaning for Trotter: Clark was her third great-grandmother.
“It was just a real weird spiritual feeling. I felt a connection. It was like a gap had closed,” she said. “There was a spiritual feeling that said, ‘You are on the right track, and you are doing the right thing.’”
Even though there were reports of slaves in the state decades later, Clark’s case was the one that put an end once and for all to slavery as a legal concept in Indiana by outlawing indentured servitude. Slavery itself had been outlawed a year earlier in a case known as Polly vs. Lasselle.
“The way it was packaged for black people in Indiana was subterfuge for slavery in Indiana,” Trotter said. “The elected officials all had slaves, and they got around slavery by calling it indentured servitude. They just ignored those laws and they used other legal maneuvers to hold on to those slaves.”
The story about the ancestor who “took on the white folks” always has been part of the lore in Trotter’s father’s family.
“They were saying I had the spirit of an ancestor,” the former publisher of The Indianapolis Recorder newspaper said. “Nobody ever really dug in and told me the details. Journalists can’t be told something and then want to walk away. We have to know the details.”
Trotter started researching Clark in the late 1970s. She continues to spend up to 30 hours a week on genealogy. Her sister, drama teacher Ethel McCane, also took up the cause of keeping Clark’s legacy alive through re-enactments performed at schools and events.
“A lot of black people feel that there’s no record, but what I found is there is a ton of records,” Trotter said.
Though it’s been nearly 200 years since the case put an end to slavery in Indiana, Trotter said it still is used frequently in labor disputes.
“It set a precedent for personal services,” she said.
“They still cite that case today because the case was over a contractual relationship. Do you have the right to get out of a contract for personal contract service if you want to. If you can’t get out of a personal services contract, that’s no different than slavery. You can’t force somebody.”
