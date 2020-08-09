LAPEL — A woman who was killed in a car-motorcycle crash Friday night at a rural Madison County intersection has been identified.
Andrea Erli, 43, of Springport, died in the crash, Madison County Coroner Danielle Noone said Sunday.
Erli was a passenger on a 2002 Harley-Davidson about 9:30 p.m. Friday when the motorcycle was struck from behind by a 2003 Toyota at Madison County roads 600 West and 300 South, Capt. Brian Bell of the Madison County Sheriff's Department said in a press release.
Bell said the motorcycle was apparently traveling east and was either stopped or stopping at the intersection when the driver of the Toyota, also eastbound, "appears to have not seen the motorcycle or the stop sign for east bound traffic."
After the collision, the Toyota landed on its roof.
The man who was driving the motorcycle was taken by ambulance to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis with an apparent broken leg, according to the press release.
The driver of the Toyota was taken to St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson for observation, the release said.
The identities of the drivers have not been released by authorities.
Erli and the driver of the motorcycle were not wearing helmets, according to the release.
The Madison County Accident Team and sheriff's department were assisted at the scene by the Madison County Emergency Management Agency, the Hamilton County EMA, officers from the Edgewood, Lapel and Indiana State police departments and the Madison County Coroner’s Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.