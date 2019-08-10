ANDERSON – Alexis M. Wasson, 29, of Anderson, whose unborn twins died earlier this week after she was shot in the back of the head, died Saturday at St. Vincent Anderson Hospital, Anderson Police Chief Tony Watters said.
Skye'lar White, 29, of Anderson, was arrested Aug. 2 on suspicion of attempted murder for shooting Wasson about 3 a.m. Aug. 2 while inside her home in the 4200 block of Mellen Drive. White was Wasson’s boyfriend, though it remains uncertain whether he was the father of the twins.
He already has been charged with murder and two counts of Level 3 felony feticide for the deaths of the twin boys who were at 21 weeks of gestation. They died a day apart.
Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings had filed the murder charge while Wasson, who also was the mother of a 5-year-old girl, remained on life support because he said her injuries were not survivable.
White’s mother reportedly told police he shot Wasson accidentally and asked her to take the injured woman to the hospital. According to police records, he then fled on foot.
