ANDERSON – First responders with the Anderson Fire Department rescued an elderly woman from a blaze in a house near Anderson University Friday morning.
Firefighters were called to the house at 814 College Drive about 8:15 a.m., according to fire chief Dave Cravens. Those who arrived first found smoke pouring from the structure. Two firefighters entered the house and discovered the woman in a chair. Cravens said they were able to move her to the front yard, where medics administered CPR.
The woman was transported to St. Vincent Anderson Regional Hospital for treatment.
“These firefighters acted very quickly and professionally in their response,” Cravens said in a text message. “They should be proud of the outcome.”
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
