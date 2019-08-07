INDIANAPOLIS — A second unborn child, being carried by a woman on life support, died late Wednesday afternoon.
The baby was the last surviving twin after his brother died on Tuesday. The twins were 21 weeks old.
Anderson Police Chief Tony Watters confirmed the child’s death Wednesday and said that the twins' mother, Alexis M. Wasson, 29, remains on life support.
Wasson was shot at about 3 a.m. Friday in her home, allegedly by her boyfriend, Skye'lar De'Andre White, police said.
Watters said they plan to file feticide charges against White on Thursday morning.
Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said Wasson’s wound “is not survivable.” He said the charge of feticide is a Level 3 felony and applies “when a person knowingly or intentionally terminates human pregnancy with an intention other than to produce a live birth.”
“If you kill the mother, how is the baby going to survive?” Cummings asked.
White drove Wasson to his mother’s home after she was shot and allegedly told his mother “it was an accident,” according to an affidavit of probable cause by Anderson Police Detective Christopher Frazier.
White then reportedly ran from his mother's residence when she left to drive Wasson to the hospital.
Anderson police arrested White on suspicion of attempted murder and Level 5 felony criminal recklessness Friday. A 72-hour continuance was granted for the filing of formal charges on Monday by Magistrate Judge Jason Childers.
Cummings said the continuance gives his office until 1 p.m. Thursday to file charges against White.
Both of the twins were male children and Watters said the first twin that died on Tuesday sustained “detrimental effects from the incident.”
In addition to the twins Wasson was carrying, she is also the mother of a 5-year-old girl. White is not the biological father to the 5-year-old and authorities have not confirmed if he is the father of the twins.
