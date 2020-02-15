ANDERSON – An Anderson woman was taken to Indianapolis Saturday after suffering head trauma in a single-vehicle accident that included her husband and two children.
According to a report from the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Marina C. Wilson-Garrison, 23, was flown by helicopter to St. Vincent Hospital’s 86th Street campus in Indianapolis following the accident about 2:27 p.m.
Her husband, Jordan A. Wilson-Garrison, 22, was westbound in the 2500 block of East County Road 200 South when he reportedly became distracted reaching for something in the back seat, causing the 2011 Nissan Rogue to veer off the right side of the road toward a mailbox. Marina Wilson-Garrison grabbed the steering wheel in an attempt to avoid striking the mailbox, causing the car to cross the center line to the left.
“The driver regained control of the wheel but overcorrected and crashed head-on into a tree,” the report said.
Jordan Wilson-Garrison reported general pain from the deployment of the car’s airbag and/or seatbelt, according to the report.
Two children, Eden Garrison, 4, and Elijah Garrison, 3, were strapped into child restraint seats. Both suffered abrasions from the car seat straps, and Elijah also suffered head and/or neck pain.
