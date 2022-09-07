ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department is investigating a Tuesday accident at the 221-mile marker of Interstate 69.
According to a press release, officers were dispatched at 10:30 p.m. to the scene of a two-vehicle accident that resulted in Kiana Hutchins, 40, being transported to IU Methodist Hospital.
Scott Lynn, 26, Fishers, said he was traveling south on the interstate when Hutchins vehicle swerved into his lane.
Lynn said he was unable to stop or swerve to avoid the collision.
Hutchins was trapped in her car and extracted from the vehicle by medical personnel.
She is listed in stable condition Wednesday with no life-threating injuries. Lynn was not injured.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.