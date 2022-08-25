ANDERSON — Eight short films, all by women, will be screened at the Paramount Theatre on Saturday as part of Lunafest.
Soroptimist International Anderson will be hosting the event. Sandra Leslie, Chairwoman of Lunafest, said this will be its first year at the Paramount in its eight-year history.
She said the festival was relocated from the Anderson Museum of Art to allow for more guests.
Doors will open at 1 p.m., with the screenings at 2 p.m. Guests are asked to arrive early if they wish to enter the gift card pull and raffle. Winners will be announced at the end.
This year eight films have been selected for screenings in over 200 venues across the U.S. Leslie hopes each film inspires those in attendance to take up the causes of women.
Tickets are $25 per person. The proceeds will go toward Live Your Dream Awards and other charitable activities. Tickets may be purchased Saturday at the Paramount.
Soroptimist International Anderson will be raising funds for Live Your Dream Awards. Leslie said the awards help to remove barriers preventing some women from going back to college. Applications are being accepted. Potential applicants can visit the Soroptomist.org for more information.
Leslie said it will be a great afternoon of celebrating women as well as women helping each other. Though geared toward women, she said men may attend.
Each film covers the experiences of women in various capacities and are suited for ages 13 and older. The total runtime is around 80 minutes.
How to Be Home
According to the Lunafest website, it’s an animated poem by Tanya Davis about the isolation associated with the pandemic. The film is directed by Emmy Award Winner Andrea Dorfman.
Close Ties to Home Country
Director Akanksha Cruczynski tells a story about an immigrant dog walker finding connection with the dogs she works with.
Generation Impact: The Coder
A young girl creates an app allowing kids to exchange media with their incarcerated parents. According to FilmFreeway, the app was inspired by its creator, Jay Jay Patton’s experience. After her father was released from prison, the two founded Unlock Academy, a program with the goal of inspiring young people of color to pursue STEM fields. The film is directed by Samantha Knowles.
Proof of Loss
Director Katherine Fisher tells a story of a father and daughter who have to sift through the wreckage of their home and their relationship.
When You Clean a Stranger’s Home
Sharon Arteaga presents a glimpse into the experience of a teen and her mother as they clean houses for a living. The two discuss what they’ve learned about the people they work for.
Between the Lines: Liz at Large
Noticing a lack of representation in magazine cartoons, Liz Montague decided to do something about it. The film tells the story of Montague becoming the first black artist for the New Yorker in its nearly 100-year history. This will be Abi Cole’s directorial debut.
Wearable Tracy
The short documentary from Emily McAllister follows A woman makes and wears funky hats which open doors for unusual connections.
To the Future, with Love
This animated film from Emmy Award Winner Shaleece Haas and Hunter “Pixel” Jimenez team up to tell the story of a non-binary trans teen’s struggles.