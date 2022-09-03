LAPEL — As with any upgrading of water systems in a community, there is always the threat of creating leaks.
Work on the $4.7 million upgrade to the town of Lapel’s water system is scheduled to be completed by next February despite several setbacks.
The project includes replacing undersized and deteriorating water lines and an upgrade to the town’s water treatment facility.
Robert Bellucci, project manager for Commonwealth Engineering, said a significant amount of work on the water tower has been completed.
“We have to install new pumps, but there are supply side issues like everyone is dealing with,” he said.
The upgraded system will pull water from the two existing wells at the same time to be filtered together.
The plan includes upgrades at the water treatment plant to the filtration system and controls.
Bellucci said a new mixing system to improve water quality will be undertaken for the 200,000-gallon elevated storage tank and the 200,000-gallon ground storage facility.
Work is taking place to replace the water mains on Pendleton Avenue (Ind. 13), where traffic has been reduced to one lane.
“The work on Pendleton Avenue is 75% done,” Bellucci said. “We have the main line replaced and have to finalize some tie-ins and connections.
“I’m hopeful that work will be completed by the end of September,” he added.
Bellucci said once that work is completed, work will begin on replacing the undersized water lines on Erie and Conrad streets.
“Those are the next areas,” he said.
Bellucci said the upgrade is expected to meet the needs of the community for 20 years.
This past week, work along Erie Street was delayed when a water main was broken, which resulted in several other leaks along 14th Street. Those leaks are being repaired by Culy Construction.
Thieneman Construction was awarded a contract of $1,992,000 for improvement work on the well and water treatment and storage facilities.
Atlas Excavating was awarded a $2,181,663 contract for improvements to the water distribution system.
Lapel received a $700,000 grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, with the town providing $66,000 in required matching funds.
The town borrowed the remainder of the necessary funding from the Indiana Revolving Loan Fund and existing reserves.
By refinancing two existing bonds, Lapel reduced the water rate increase for improvements to the water system.
The council previously approved a rate increase of 27%, or an estimated $4 per month for residential customers.
The rate for the first 2,000 gallons is increasing by $2.51 to $11.71 per month; the next 4,000 gallons will increase by $2.28 to $10.63 per month.