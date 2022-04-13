LAPEL – Work is expected to begin next week on a $4.7 million upgrade to the town of Lapel’s water system.
Town and state officials gathered Tuesday at the town’s water treatment facility to mark the start of construction that is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
Chad Blake, a member of the Lapel Town Council, said the project is a result of the efforts of multiple town councils over the past few years.
“It will make improvements for the town and upgrade the current system, but not expand the system to the recently annexed areas,” he said.
Blake said the project will replace undersized and deteriorating water lines.
“The biggest complaint has been the discoloration of water,” he said. “The Indiana 13 well was meant to be a backup and is causing the discoloration.”
Blake said the upgraded system will pull water from the two existing wells at the same time, be filtered together and should eliminate the problem.
Teresa Retherford, council president, said this is an important project for the community and will improve the water quality.
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said the water upgrade will allow the community to grow in the future because infrastructure drives economic development.
“This was a collaborative project between the state and federal governments and the town of Lapel,” she said. “This will improve the quality of life and benefit the citizens.”
Tim McGoff with the Indiana Finance Authority said $2 million of the project will replace aging water lines and remove the lead pipes in the current system.
McGoff said the Indiana Finance Authority provides Lapel with a no interest loan for the project that will save almost $4 million for the town’s rate payers.
Robert Bellucci, project manager for Commonwealth Engineers, said the upgrade is expected to meet future needs of the community for 20 years.
The plan includes upgrades at the water treatment plant for the current filtration system and controls.
Bellucci said a new mixing system to improve water quality will be undertaken for the 200,000-gallon elevated storage tank and the 200,000-gallon ground storage facility.
Lapel received a $700,000 grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. The town provided $66,000 in required matching funds.
The town borrowed the remainder of the necessary funding from the Indiana Revolving Loan Fund and existing reserves.
By refinancing two existing bonds, Lapel reduced the water rate increase for improvements to the water system.
The council previously approved a rate increase of 27%, or an estimated $4 per month for residential customers.
The rate for the first 2,000 gallons is increasing by $2.51 to $11.71 per month; the next 4,000 gallons will increase by $2.28 to $10.63 per month.