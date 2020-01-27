ANDERSON – Better workforce development and alignment through education is a constant discussion in Madison County, said Madison County business and education leaders.
Rob Sparks, executive director of the Madison County Corporation for Economic Development, said one of the biggest challenges is matching the skills of people in a community to the available jobs.
“The pipeline of workers is becoming a much larger issue across the nation,” he said.
An aging workforce also requires a pipeline of younger workers prepared to take over, Sparks said.
“It’s about every sector. It’s across the board from professional careers to, certainly, pipefitters,” he said. “There are a lot of jobs out here that take special expertise, and we have a lot of older people doing them who are preparing to retire.”
The key to successful workforce development and alignment is to have a good understanding of what the jobs of the future will be, Sparks said.
“We try to look forward, and what we see is technology is going to be the root of the technology boom that is going to be driving this economy for several decades,” he said. “I think automation is going to continue to advance, so we need people to build the lines, operate and maintain the lines. Computer technology is driving a lot of advancement we are seeing the next few years, and we need people who will be able to handle that.”
The trick, Sparks and education leaders said, is developing workers in a way that they remain flexible as the types of available jobs evolve and change. That means workers need to be lifelong learners, he said.
“Education is not a one up thing. It’s a continuum,” he said.
Tom Johns, principal at Alexandria-Monroe Jr.-Sr. High School, said the state’s expectation that districts develop pathways should go a long way toward preparing workers for the available jobs.
Alexandria Community Schools has worked about four years with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development and local businesses on developing its pathways, which includes health care, trade and industry, business technology, and art and communication. The district also is assembling advisory boards to help guide each of the pathways.
“Every single one of these pathways is going to prepare you for a potential certification or a college,” Johns said.
The high school already is partnering with local businesses, such as Poet and Red Gold which are helping to provide classroom speakers and set up booths at career fairs, he said.
Some, such as Community Hospital-Anderson, are even influencing the curriculum. The district is in talks with hospital officials about setting CNA and phlebotomy classes, Johns said.
We have had some great discussions on ‘How can we help you?’” he said.
Alexandria-Monroe students also benefit from internships and apprenticeships with local business, and many leave school with certifications that allow them to start working, often prior to graduation, Johns said.
“We’re also taking field trips out to these different places,” he said.
Purdue Polytechnic Institute-Anderson Director Corey A. Sharp said his conversations revolve around not only how degree programs can support local businesses but also what other things the school can do to facilitate employer needs.
“You constantly have to be in tune with what’s going on and constantly looking at classes and metrics,” he said.
For instance, the Anderson Advanced Manufacturing Program is an employer-led, community-based program that helps corporate partners fill vacant positions with graduates who demonstrate the proper work ethic and basic skill levels, Sharp said.
Employers also can sit down with Purdue Polytechnic administrators and craft a customized degree program that suits their business needs, Sharp said.
“It’s employer-driven. It allows employers to align their needs with our curriculum.”
