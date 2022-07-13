ANDERSON — At an orientation when he entered Clark Atlanta University, Dhanfu Elston was told to look to the people to the left and to the right of where he sat.
He then was told that it would be his responsibility to ensure those individuals graduated from college.
He took that charge seriously then, and the Fishers resident has expanded that mission as chief of staff and vice president for strategy at Complete College America.
“I don’t want this just for my children. I want this for all children in all communities around the nation,” he said.
Elston’s comments were delivered Tuesday as part of the Achievement Gap Strategies workshop hosted at Anderson University. The workshop, attended by Rep. Terri Austin, D-Anderson; Clayton Whitson, CEO/president of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce and Kim Townsend of the Anderson Housing Authority, was intended to bring together community leaders from various agencies in an effort to reignite the long-defunct Success Coalition.
The workshop also included a conversation between attendees on why they wanted to be a part of the conversation, how they and their organizations support student success and how they would like to see their organizations contribute.
A panel introduced participants to the many efforts in a variety of arenas. Panelists included Anderson Community Schools Assistant Superintendent Eric Davis; the Rev. Louis Jackson III, founder and CEO of The Bill Anderson Fund, formerly known as Redefine Life; Veda Morris May, executive director of the Minority Health Coalition of Madison County, Maria Paula Acero, coordinator for Intercultural Programming at Anderson University; Briana Price, director of special programs at JobSource; and Patricia Toombs, vice president of Student Success and Ivy Tech Community College.
What is necessary for equity when it comes to student success is structural reform focusing on institutions rather than students, Elston said.
“What I have found is the issue is not students. It’s about the institution.”
Many institutions and programs are focused on getting young people into college, but almost none devote much attention to ensuring they finish what they start in four years, Elston said. For every student who reaches that milestone, he said, there are many more who don’t.
What it takes, he said, is eliminating barriers for single mothers, disabled students and Black males. However, that us best done by reforming institutions rather than developing “boutique programs” for each type of marginalized stakeholder.
“It is about justice, about creating structures that that lead to equitable outcomes,” he said. “You can’t sit on the sidelines. We all have to think about who is left behind.”
The student success agenda also needs to be aligned with the community’s economic and workforce agendas, Elston said.
Much of that can start by helping students select majors they can complete, rather than those chosen by their parents or that sound exciting but don’t really match up with a student’s skills or interests, he said.
“From the time we recruit students, it can’t just be about choosing a major. It has to be about the major that works for you.
Brian “B” Martin, director of AU’s Cultural Resource Center, said he was interested in figuring out how he could transform what Elston said as an individual walking out the door after the meeting.
“It confirms not only for me what I already know, but I am able to bring it back to my colleagues from someone on the outside,” he said.
Several participants, including Kim Rogers-Hatfield, director of Engagement for Heart of Indiana United Way, were struck by Elston’s assertion that organizations should use opt-out rather than opt-in systems for beneficial initiatives because that drives higher participation.
“I want to see how that might work with some of the things we do,” she said.