ANDERSON — Civic leaders looking to spotlight growth and post-pandemic vibrancy in the downtown business hub welcomed the opening in June of the new City of Anderson Transit System bus terminal.
The 16,000-square-foot, three-story facility opened with available space for retail outlets and other businesses and was hailed as an amenity that will spur growth in CATS ridership and, by extension, boost business and recreational activity in the city’s downtown area.
“Everyone has been enthused with the new terminal and how nice it is,” said David Eicks, chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Works. “They love the ease of use, and they’re saying, basically, it’s about time.”
The terminal’s opening capped a project that spanned five mayoral administrations and fulfilled years of hard work, according to Anderson Mayor Thomas J. Broderick.
“This is a project that many, many people in our community took part in over the years,” Broderick said.
Eicks noted that the new terminal has spurred a year-over-year increase in ridership. From June through November 2021, the CATS system hosted 49,120 riders; in that same span this year, the number was 54,400, a nearly 11% increase.
“Having a nicer facility is just more inviting to everyone that’s going to use the transit station,” Eicks said. “The next step would be getting the buses upgraded, which we’re in the process of doing.”
Eicks said he expects the CATS system’s seven buses will be fully upgraded by the end of 2023.
In August, the Anderson City Council passed a pair of ordinances specifying how $23.1 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding would be distributed.
According to the ordinances, $14.1 million will go to local nonprofits and small businesses, with the remaining $9 million earmarked for infrastructure improvements to the city’s aging water system.
“This is not a political issue,” Councilman Jon Bell said during the meeting when the ordinances were approved. “This is an everyone issue. This relates to the health of our community.”
Broderick agreed.
“This makes sure our children and grandchildren will have safe drinking water,” he said.