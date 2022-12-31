ELWOOD — Residents of Elwood woke up on the morning of July 31 to learn that Officer Noah Shahnavaz had been killed in the line of duty.
Shahnavaz, 23, had been a member of the Elwood Police Department for 11 months when he was shot and killed during an early morning traffic stop on Indiana 37.
Carl Roy Webb Boards II, 42, was arrested later the same morning in Hamilton County and is charged with murder in the shooting death of Shahnavaz.
The Madison County prosecutor’s office is seeking the death penalty against Boards.
Shahnavaz is only the second member of the Elwood Police Department to be killed in the line of duty. Patrolman Willard VanHorn was shot and killed on July 5, 1932, while apprehending a suspect in a Muncie robbery.
Shahnavaz’s death brought an outpouring of grief and support from residents not only in Madison County, but throughout Central Indiana.
His funeral procession was several miles long as the slain officer was transported from Fishers through Madison County to Elwood and eventually to the Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis on Aug. 6.
Hundreds of people gathered outside the Elwood Police Department to pay tribute to Shahnavaz. The procession included officers from cities throughout Indiana, Texas, Pennsylvania and Ohio.
“We are planning a memorial,” Elwood Mayor Todd Jones said. “There was a tree planted in his memory at Callaway Park which will be dedicated in the spring.”
Jones said State Sen. Mike Gaskill is planning to offer a resolution at the Indiana General Assembly to rename a portion of Ind. 37 in Shahnavaz’s honor.
The Elwood Elks has started a scholarship fund in the officer’s name, and a memorial will be erected on Ind. 37 where Shahnavaz was slain.
Shahnavaz was a 2016 graduate of Fishers High School and served five years in the U.S. Army, serving in the 591st Military Police Company.