ANDERSON — During the past year, eight people met violent deaths in Madison County.
Seven of the deaths took place in Anderson during 2022. In seven other incidents, people suffered wounds from gunshots.
Arrests have been made in seven of the incidents.
Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz was shot and killed during a routine traffic stop on July 31.
Anderson resident Carl Roy Webb Boards II has been charged with the officer’s death and the state is seeking the death penalty.
“Gun violence is an epidemic in this country,” Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said. “Every urban area has similar situations.”
Cummings said there is a culture among some people that violence means shooting somebody.
“I’ve never seen it as bad as this,” he said. “There is gun violence without much thought.”
Cummings said the number of murders in the county is the highest since 1994.
Anderson Police Chief Mike Lee said the department has noticed an increase where a firearm has been discharged with no injuries.
“We began to see this increase in 2020, and we have changed our processes and began making formal case reports on each such incident,” Lee said.
Concerning the seven homicides in Anderson, Lee said six of the cases have been solved as a result of the victim knowing the suspect.
“The department makes these cases, and our other violent felonies, our highest priority to investigate,” Lee said. “Over the past 12 months we have increased the number of criminal investigators.”