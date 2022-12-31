ANDERSON — Fentanyl is about 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. he potency fentanyl.
Fentanyl, a potentially deadly synthetic opioid, was responsible for nearly 50% of local overdose deaths from the beginning of 2019 through October 2022, according to a previously published article.
This year, fentanyl was responsible for the death of a local 9-month-old after he ingested the substance via a cigarette carton wrapper.
The infant’s father, Rodney A. Taylor, an Anderson resident, was charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death.
Fentanyl by itself is deadly, but combined with certain substances, it’s even deadlier.
On Tuesday, local officials were alerted to a new method for prolonging the high when taking fentanyl, said Stephenie Mellinger, administrator for the Madison County Health Department.
Xylazine is most commonly used as an animal tranquilizer or sedative; it is not approved for human use, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The drug can bring the body’s heart rate and blood pressure to dangerously low levels.
It is not known if Naloxone, a drug that can reverse an overdose, will work for Xylazine, the FDA said in an alert dated Nov. 8.
As of Thursday, no local cases involving Xylazine were reported, Mellinger said.