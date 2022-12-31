ANDERSON — An ongoing dispute between county coroner Dr. Troy Abbott and the Madison County Council over funding for the office continued throughout the year.
The dispute at times had former Chief Deputy Coroner Katherine Callahan and Council President Ben Gale exchanging harsh words.
At several meetings, Gale would bang his gavel to prompt Callahan to stop talking. At one meeting, he threatened to have deputies with the Sheriff’s Department escort her from the council chambers.
Callahan resigned from the chief deputy’s position before the end of the year.
At its November meeting, the council failed to take action on a request from Abbott for $30,000 in additional funding to pay two deputies.
In July, the council approved an additional $96,000 for the coroner’s office which was intended to cover the costs through the remainder of the year.
Councilman Mikeal Vaughn said the additional funding was to get the office through 2022.
Abbott said the budget was $140,000 and he had $76,000 in held over bills from 2021.
He said the additional $30,000 would give the office a $170,000 budget for the year; the budget for 2023 is $160,000.
Council President Ben Gale said the coroner’s office must live within its budget.
Vaughn asked how the $30,000 would be utilized by the office.
Abbott said the money would be used for autopsies, toxicology and transportation.
None of the council members made a motion to request the additional funding for the office.
The council did vote to transfer $9,780 from the coroner’s budget to pay for fuel furnished by the Madison County Highway Department and used by the office.
“This is required by the State Board of Accounts,” Gale said.
Gale then raised the issue of deputies being paid 24 to 48 hours at a time.
“That doesn’t comply with state law,” he said. “We can’t pay people while they’re sleeping.”
Abbott insisted the deputies were on duty; Gale countered that they are on call.
The commissioners and council have both passed a resolution adopting an on-call policy for employees that complies with Indiana State Board of Account regulations. The policy requires an on-call employee to be available, but not required to remain on county property. They must be available by telephone or text and not consume alcohol.
“Employees shall not be paid for time spent on on-call status,” the policy reads.
Most county departments provide a stipend for employees who are on call and they are then paid by the hour when called into work.