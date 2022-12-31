ANDERSON — In what might have been a first in the history of Madison County, the Republican Party rode a red wave, sweeping every countywide elected office.
For the first time since 1978, a Republican was elected sheriff when John Beeman defeated Joey Cole. The win broke a 40-year lock on the office by the Democratic Party.
Republicans picked up a seat on the Madison County Council when Jodi Norrick defeated incumbent Democrat Fred Reese.
Norrick’s victory, along with a victory by Bethany Keller and the re-election of Rob Steele and Diana Likens, gave the GOP complete control of the county’s fiscal body.
Current Madison County Clerk Olivia Pratt defeated incumbent Kelly Gaskill in the May primary and then defeated Democrat Stephen Gaiser to continue the party’s hold of all three seats on the Madison County Board of County Commissioners.
In a rematch of the 2020 election, Republican Kyle Pierce defeated incumbent Democrat Terri Austin for the District 36 seat in the Indiana House.
Pierce captured the last remaining Democratic Party seat in the Indiana General Assembly from Madison County after incumbent Democrat Tim Lanane chose not to seek re-election to the Indiana Senate.
Republican Party candidates for the U.S. Senate and 5th Congressional District won handily, and the state GOP ticket for secretary of state, auditor and treasurer all carried the county.
Republicans continued to occupy the offices of county clerk, recorder and treasurer in contested races.
Incumbent Prosecutor Rodney Cummings, Circuit Court Division 6 Judge Mark Dudley and Assessor Larry Davis all ran unopposed.
The Republican Party also saw Mike Shively re-elected as Anderson Township Trustee, and the party won all three seats on the township board, also believed to be a first.