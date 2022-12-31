ANDERSON — Two companies plan to invest almost $500 million to expand their Anderson facilities.
The Anderson City Council on Jan. 12 will consider a tax abatement for a planned $460 million expansion of the Nestle plant.
Nestle is seeking a seven-year 70% tax abatement on a planned $400 million equipment expansion and a $60 million plant expansion.
The expansion is expected to create 68 jobs with annual salaries totaling $6 million.
The additional payroll would generate $193,800 in state income taxes and $135,000 in Madison County Local Option Income tax revenues.
Anderson Mayor Thomas J. Broderick Jr. said it was the biggest investment in the city in at least 15 years.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said a portion of the planned expansion is to upgrade the facility’s wastewater treatment procedures.
Rob Sparks, executive director of the Corporation for Economic Development, said since locating in Anderson, Nestle has invested $1.4 billion.
Nestle first announced it was locating in Anderson in 2006 with an initial investment of $359 million and the creation of 300 jobs. This is the seventh expansion of the company’s Anderson facilities.
The plant currently employs more than 800 workers with the majority of the employees residing in Anderson and Madison County.
The Anderson City Council has approved a six-year, 60% tax abatement for the Tippman Group for a planned $31.5 million expansion.
The Tippman Group opened Interstate Cold Storage in 2019 and has invested $80 million in Anderson.
Winkler said the expansion will create 20 additional jobs.
Winkler said the company’s initial investment in Anderson was $25.7 million; the first expansion in 2021 was an investment of $21.5 million.
He said the Tippman Group will have paid $500,000 in property taxes before the second and third expansions are completed, and the company will eventually pay approximately $1 million.
Currently Interstate Cold Storage employs 70 people and intends to hire an additional 33. The starting wage is $26.44 per hour with benefits.
The Anderson Redevelopment Commission has approved a $6 million bond to go toward the purchase of a building at the Flagship Enterprise Center.
The commission last May voted to fund the purchase of the building from Anderson University with the Flagship Enterprise Center providing $1 million toward the purchase price.
Anderson University will use the $6.9 million from the sale of the building to pay off a 2017 bond.
As proposed, the City of Anderson will have the majority votes on the seven-member board that oversees the operations of the building.
Winkler said the building being purchased is connected to an adjacent facility already owned by the commission.
Winkler said the intention is to use the building as an incubator for new startup businesses interested in locating in Anderson.
When the building was constructed in 2007, the cost was $8.7 million.